RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.52. 3,427,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.17. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.