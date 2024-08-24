Rune Price Hits $4.52 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Rune has a market capitalization of $22,488.79 and $51,756.28 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00007041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00246877 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.40424155 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $60,935.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

