Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.13

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 104805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Safehold

Safehold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 38.83, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Safehold by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 345,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Safehold by 1,002.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,605,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.