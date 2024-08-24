Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.29

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 2991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

