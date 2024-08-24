Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Saga (SAGA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Saga has a total market capitalization of $169.32 million and approximately $65.92 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000095 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.00249707 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,028,111,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,260,622 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,027,985,956 with 100,214,879 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.62944141 USD and is up 24.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $66,698,876.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.