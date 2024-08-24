Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Santos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

