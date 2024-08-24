Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Sasol by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sasol by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

