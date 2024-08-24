Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $2,202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.5% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total transaction of $47,512,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,441,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,935,718,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total value of $47,512,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,441,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,935,718,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $466.44. 1,813,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

