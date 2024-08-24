Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 2,795 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $51,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,233. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

