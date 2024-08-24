Sather Financial Group Inc Has $28.12 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $45.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,125.67. 119,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,109. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,018.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,967.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

