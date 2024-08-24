Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

