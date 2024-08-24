Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 4,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,855,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,008,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of -481.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

