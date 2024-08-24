Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 4,808 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 104,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,174. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

