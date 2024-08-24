Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 8,672 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.01. 888,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,727. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

