Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.58. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SIS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

