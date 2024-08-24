Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $63.00 at UBS Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

