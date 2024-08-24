Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.79

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 197908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 735.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

