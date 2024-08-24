Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 315,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 289,099 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,337,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 172,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

