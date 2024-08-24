Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.52. 2,488,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $83.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.