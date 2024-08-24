Scotiabank Boosts Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $64.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.21.

LNT opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 604.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

