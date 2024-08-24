Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,395 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. 174,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,877. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $89.49.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

