Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

