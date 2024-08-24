Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,565,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 494,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.04. 630,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,165. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $59.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

