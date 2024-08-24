Secure Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,649.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,322,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,255,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

CMG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.