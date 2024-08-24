Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,798 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 391,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,890. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156 over the last ninety days. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

