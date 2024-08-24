Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Solar by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,281 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,253. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 5.9 %

FSLR stock traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,218. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.