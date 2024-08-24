Secure Asset Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,690 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF accounts for 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 7.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. 6,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,377. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2216 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

