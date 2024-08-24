Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,236,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5 %

GE Vernova stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.29. 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,203. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $190.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

