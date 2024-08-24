Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 4,019,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,293. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

