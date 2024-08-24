Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,600 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 451.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 202.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CERS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 800,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,455. The stock has a market cap of $430.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

