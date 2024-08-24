Secure Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.72. 1,575,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

