Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 389,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 379,509 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 94.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 12.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BMAY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,586 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

