Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $137,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24,443.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,872,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after buying an additional 5,848,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 328,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

