ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,569,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,779. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

