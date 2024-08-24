SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.90). 3,113,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,333,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £791.43 million, a PE ratio of 3,565.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.58.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

