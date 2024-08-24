Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $58,205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.32. 327,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

