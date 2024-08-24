Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Down 20%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,779,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 226,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

