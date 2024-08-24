Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $267.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.30. The company has a market cap of $488.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.