Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 648 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,795. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

