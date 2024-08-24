Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 652 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.84. 2,937,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.