Slagle Financial LLC Buys 526 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 177,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.00 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.