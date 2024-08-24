Slagle Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $76.72. 6,844,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 213.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Get Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.