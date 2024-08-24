Slagle Financial LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Slagle Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $468.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

