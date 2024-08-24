Slagle Financial LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

LMT stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.01. The company had a trading volume of 864,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

