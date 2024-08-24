Slagle Financial LLC Has $653,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,491.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 211,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after buying an additional 207,735 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,721,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 211,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,976,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,176,848. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

