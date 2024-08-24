Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 1,673,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.25.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

