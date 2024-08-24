Slagle Financial LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.69. 12,284,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $608.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

