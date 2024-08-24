Slagle Financial LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Slagle Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

F traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.27. 64,535,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,735,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

