Slagle Financial LLC Takes $3.79 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Eversource Energy makes up about 1.9% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

ES stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 1,562,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

