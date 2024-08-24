Slagle Financial LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. General Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.10. 4,055,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $187.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

